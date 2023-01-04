OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $151.28 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $151.28 million and $21.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00071966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023456 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

