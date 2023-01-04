OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $152.16 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00006448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $152.16 million and $21.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023394 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003634 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

