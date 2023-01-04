Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 2.4%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.63). Approximately 316,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 400,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.61).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 63 ($0.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.01.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

