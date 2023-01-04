OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.72

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

