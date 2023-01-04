Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

