Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.