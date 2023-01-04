Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 90,000 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06.

Nutanix Price Performance

Nutanix stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. 1,435,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,610. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

