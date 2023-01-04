Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 156.34 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.58). Approximately 2,799,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 832% from the average daily volume of 300,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.02. The company has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

