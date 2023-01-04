Northstar Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

