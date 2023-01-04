Northstar Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

GE stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.