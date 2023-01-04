Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

