Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.