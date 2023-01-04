North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

NRT stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $112.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 7,023.58%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.