Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) by 227.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,614 shares during the quarter. Nkarta makes up 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Nkarta worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Nkarta stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,413. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.