Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,614 shares during the quarter. Nkarta makes up 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Nkarta worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Nkarta stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,413. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nkarta Company Profile

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

