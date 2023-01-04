NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $128.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $128.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 22.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.