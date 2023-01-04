NFT Hits Market Capitalization of $554,901.07 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $554,901.07 and $259.62 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038760 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00233842 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01513424 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $747.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.