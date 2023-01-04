Nexum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $267,986.65 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

