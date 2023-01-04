NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NEP opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

