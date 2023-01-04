NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 47,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 102,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.86.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

