New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading Down 2.4%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. 35,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 313,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.62.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
