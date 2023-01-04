New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading Down 2.4%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. 35,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 313,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.