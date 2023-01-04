NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NeoGames Stock Up 5.9 %

NGMS stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 56.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $180,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

