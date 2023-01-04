Neo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.15 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00038716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $462.15 million and $30.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00477238 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.03 or 0.02224190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.89 or 0.30538330 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
