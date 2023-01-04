NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $128.67 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31579078 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $43,924,663.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.