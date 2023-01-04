Nblh (NBLH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nblh has traded down 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nblh

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

