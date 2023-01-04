Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 2nd.

