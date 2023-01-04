Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 28.6 %

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 899,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,253. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

