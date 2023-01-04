Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 28.6 %
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 899,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,253. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.27.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.