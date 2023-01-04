National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

About National Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 110.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.