National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
