National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $46.55

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.55, but opened at $44.92. National Beverage shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 767 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.