National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $46.55

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.55, but opened at $44.92. National Beverage shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 767 shares traded.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 41.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 345.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

