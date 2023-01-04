Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating) rose 42.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

