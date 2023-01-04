Nano Trading Down 2.9% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $85.83 million and approximately $645,956.45 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003860 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,684.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00454181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00891369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00598094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00253251 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.