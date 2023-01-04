Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. StockNews.com raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.15. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,276. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

