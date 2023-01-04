MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($260.64) to €250.00 ($265.96) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($246.81) to €240.00 ($255.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($255.32) to €275.00 ($292.55) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 2.6 %

MTUAY stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

