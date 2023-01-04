M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

