Morgan Stanley Cuts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $41.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.30. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stride by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
