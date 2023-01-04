Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $163.71 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $163.71 million and $6.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023353 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,922,382 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.