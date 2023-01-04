Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,410,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. 8,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

