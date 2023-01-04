Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,026 shares of company stock worth $23,944,861 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $8.22 on Wednesday, hitting $351.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,549. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

