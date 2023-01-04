Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $151.20 or 0.00898327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $67.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,831.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00452572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00108137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00603604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00253640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00241786 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,222,537 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

