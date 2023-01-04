Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 69 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $215.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

