Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

