Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 36,606 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,606 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
DFAX stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80.
