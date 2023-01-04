Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

