Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
