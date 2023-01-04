Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

PNC stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

