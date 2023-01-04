Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 42,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

