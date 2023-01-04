Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $14.47 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,021 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

