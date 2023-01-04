Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

