Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

