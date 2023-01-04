Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Update

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 971,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 341,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,325. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOD. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

