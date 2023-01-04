MOBOX (MBOX) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $64.95 million and $4.08 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,068,459 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

