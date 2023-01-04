MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $135,380.51 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00445499 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.02221463 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.66 or 0.30436092 BTC.

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

